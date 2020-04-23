Azerbaijani President allocates AZN 1m for improvement of water supply in Nakhcivan Autonomous Republic
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding additional measures to improve water supply for irrigation and drinking in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
Under the presidential Order, the Cabinet of Ministers of Nakhchivan is allocated 1 million manat for digging sub-artesian wells to improve irrigation of cultivable lands and supply of drinking water supply in the Autonomous Republic.
Hikmat Hajiyev: Destructive statement by Armenian foreign minister is a serious blow to negotiating process
Latest
Azerbaijani President allocates AZN 1m for improvement of water supply in Nakhcivan Autonomous Republic
Foreign students of Baku Higher Oil School expressed gratitude to those who are fighting the coronavirus (VIDEO)