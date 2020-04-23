Council of Europe welcomes acquittal of Ilgar Mammadov, Rasul Jafarov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23
Trend:
The acquittal today of the chairman of REAL Ilgar Mammadov and chairman of Human Rights Club Rasul Jafarov by the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan is to be welcomed, Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić said in her statement, Trend reports.
"This step will be reviewed by Europe's Committee of Ministers in the context of the supervision of the execution of the Court's judgments. The Council of Europe remains available to further its cooperation with Azerbaijan,” reads the statement.
