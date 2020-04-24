President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed the construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families temporarily settled in dormitories in Sumgayit in the territory of Absheron district.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev viewed construction progress at blocks of residential buildings for 3,042 IDP families (PHOTO)
Armenia unable to exert pressure on Turkey by fabrications about so-called "genocide" - administration
Azerbaijan carries out special operation against members of international network of cybercriminals (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Russian MFA: Issues related to settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be considered within existing format