Trend News Agency deputies appointed as heads of Working Groups on Inter-Parliamentary Relations of parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The names of the MPs elected as heads of the Working Groups on Inter-Parliamentary Relations of the Azerbaijani parliament have been disclosed at the parliamentary meeting on April 24, Trend reports.

Arzu Naghiyev, deputy director general of Trend News Agency, will lead the Azerbaijan-Georgia Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group, while Sevil Mikayilova, another deputy director general of Trend News Agency, editor-in-chief of Azernews newspaper, will head the Azerbaijan-Spain Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group.

After the vote, the names of the candidates were approved.