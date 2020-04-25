First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people and world Muslims on the advent of the month of Ramadan (PHOTO)

Politics 25 April 2020 19:38 (UTC+04:00)
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people and world Muslims on the advent of the month of Ramadan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 25

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan and the Muslims of the world on the occasion of the advent of the month of Ramadan.

In a post on her official Instagram page, the First Vice-President says:

“I sincerely congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and all Muslims of the world on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, which is filled with the kindest and brightest feelings and personifies a triumph of kindness, mercy and compassion! I believe that all our prayers and wishes will be answered in this holy month and the Almighty will grant his mercy to our world. I wish good health to all of you! May Allah accept your fasting!”

