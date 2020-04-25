Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is one of success stories in fight against COVID-19 (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan is one of success stories in the fight against COVID-19, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said in an interview with TRT World, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijani government has been taking certain actions since mid-January. It is because of the strategic vision demonstrated by Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and also risk assessment and threat perception with regard to COVID-19. As a result of this, we can say that Azerbaijan is in a better situation. It is one of the success stories in the fight against COVID-19,” he said.

With regard to the actions by Azerbaijani government, Hajiyev pointed out that in the fight against COVID-19 crisis, in such a pandemic situation, national coordination is extremely important.

“Therefore, by the decree of Azerbaijan’s president, a Task Force has been established under the Cabinet of Ministers to coordinate the actions of all government institutions. Of course, quarantine measures are extremely important as well. Here, I would like to share the unique experience of Azerbaijan. Since late January and early February, we have started taking all Azerbaijanis or foreign nationals visiting Azerbaijan in special quarantine zones. Actually, four and five-star hotels have been designated for that purpose. Since mid-February, certain restrictions have been applied. Since early March, all educational institutions have been closed and social isolation measures, as well as movement restrictions have been imposed. With all of these actions, we’ve effectively contributed to success story of Azerbaijan,” he added.