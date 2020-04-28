Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh interested in peaceful coexistence with Azerbaijani community (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 20:43)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

Trend:

The Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh is interested in peaceful coexistence with the Azerbaijani community within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on April 28 referring to Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliyev.

“Among those who closely monitor the activity of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, there are also many citizens from the Armenian community of this region,” the chairman said.

“Despite the repressive actions of the regime created and managed by Armenia in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, residents - members of the Armenian community contacted the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, expressed support for its activity and said they are ready to live with the Azerbaijani community in peace within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan,” Ganjaliyev added.

"There are facts (the holding of the so-called "election" show during the pandemic) aimed at humiliating the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan by Armenia, and such cases are underway,” the chairman said. “However, Armenia uses the occupation of some territories of Azerbaijan to distract the attention of ordinary citizens from internal problems. Instead of solving internal problems in Armenia, it continues to take illegal actions in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, constantly takes steps and voices provocative statements.”

“The facts show that the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan realizes that it is a victim in this game and has become an instrument of aggression by Armenia against Azerbaijan,” Ganjaliyev added.

“There is a positive fact that among the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan there are many people who understand that the only way to resolve the conflict to achieve the just and lasting peace in the region is the peaceful coexistence of both communities within the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and the number of such people is constantly growing,” the chairman said.

“The numerous messages sent recently by the representatives of the Armenian community both to me personally and to the official pages of the Azerbaijani community in social networks testify to this,” Ganjaliyev added.

“Being the elected representative of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, I would like to inform the Armenian community that the anonymity of the people who sent the appeals for the sake of their safety will be observed until peace is achieved,” the chairman said. “The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is constantly making efforts to restore peace in the region and appreciates the support of all representatives of the Armenian community in this process.”

“As the MP from Khankendi city, I would like to assure once again that I am making every effort to solve the problems and concerns of both Armenian and Azerbaijani residents of the city,” Ganjaliyev said. “Any resident of Khankendi city of Armenian origin, as well as Azerbaijani origin, contrary to Armenia’s pressure, may send their complaints and suggestions to us through social networks and email.”

“Once again, I would like to inform the Armenian community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan that we are ready for a wider intercommunity dialogue for the sake of peace and will soon organize it,” the chairman said. “Of course, Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity will be restored soon and all the rights and freedoms of both communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan will be protected equally at a high level in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan."