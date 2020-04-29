Defense ministry: Information about Azerbaijan violating ceasefire regime - false

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29

Trend:

The information disseminated in the Armenian media that the Azerbaijani side allegedly violated the ceasefire regime by using mortars is false, Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend on April 29.

“Contrary to the Armenian side’s statement, this afternoon the Armenian armed forces, grossly violating the ceasefire regime, opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces,” the ministry said.

"By using 82-mm mortars, the Azerbaijani armed forces repelled the Armenian armed forces’ attack," the ministry said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.