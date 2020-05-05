MFA spreads announcement on Azerbaijani citizen killed on border with Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has spread information regarding an Azerbaijani citizen killed on the border with Kazakhstan, Trend reports on May 5 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“Gahraman Ibrahimov was killed on April 30, 2020 as a result of the use of weapons during the detention of Azerbaijani citizens by the coast guards of the border service of the Kazakh National Security Committee,” the message said.

“The warship of the border service on the Mangistau region of the Kazakh National Security Committee with the body of Gahraman Ibrahimov and the representatives of the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission onboard set off on May 5 to transfer the body to the Azerbaijani side,” the message said.

“The body will be transferred to the warship of the Azerbaijani State Border Service in the international waters of the Caspian Sea,” the message said. “After the body is returned to Azerbaijan, it will be transferred to the man's family.”

“The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry received a diplomatic note from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry,” the message said. “In this note, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the family of Gahraman Ibrahimov, who was killed during the incident. The Kazakh side also said that it will thoroughly and objectively investigate the mentioned incident and will inform Azerbaijan about its results.”