President Ilham Aliyev: Countries participating in Non-Aligned Movement understand problems of each other, show solidarity, give preference to multilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

The countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement understand the problems of each other, show solidarity and give preference to multilateral cooperation, which is of great importance, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev while making a closing speech at the online Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to Covid-19, Trend reports.

“I thank all the speakers. We move on to the next item on our agenda. It is the adoption of the Final Declaration. The declaration has already been agreed. Therefore, we consider it already adopted. Thank you for the constructive participation and attitude shown in the adoption of the Declaration. Dear participants of the event, I want to once again express my deep appreciation to all of you for accepting our invitation and taking part in the Summit,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that the countries participating in the Non-Aligned Movement understand the problems of each other, show solidarity and give preference to multilateral cooperation, which is of great importance.

“In the conditions of the global pandemic, solidarity and cooperation among countries and international organizations is particularly relevant. I am sure that the valuable thoughts and suggestions made in the speeches of the heads of state and government, as well as the leaders of international organizations, will contribute to our joint fight against coronavirus. At the same time, it would be useful to further step up our efforts to cooperate in the field of economy, trade, transport and other areas in the post-pandemic period in order to eliminate the negative effects of this disease,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state noted that the summit has shown that the Non-Aligned Movement is ready to cooperate with other international institutions and the international community.

“I believe that our discussions have also demonstrated that the format of the Contact Group is an effective mechanism. Thematic working subgroups of the Contact Group can be established afterwards. I want to once again express my confidence that we will defeat the pandemic together. I declare the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group Summit closed. Thank you!” said President Ilham Aliyev.