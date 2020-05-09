Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss COVID-19, Karabakh conflict settlement

Politics 9 May 2020 09:08 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss COVID-19, Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the conversation, the minister exchanged congratulations on the 75th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The sides discussed the steps taken by the countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and cooperation in this regard, as well as the issues of the bilateral relations agenda.

The Ministers also exchanged their views on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Turkey reveals list of its top LPG-importing companies
Thailand reports four new coronavirus cases, one new death
Cargo traffic through North-South Transport Corridor to be boosted
