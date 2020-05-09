President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to Azerbaijanis killed in Great Patriotic War (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9
Trend:
May 9 marks the 75th anniversary of historic victory over fascism in World War Two.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the grave of twice Hero of the Soviet Union Hazi Aslanov, put flowers at his statue and paid tribute to all Azerbaijanis killed during the war.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to Azerbaijanis killed in Great Patriotic War (PHOTO)
Mehriban Aliyeva: Our country has made a significant contribution to the historic victory, and this has always evoked a sense of pride and joy in every Azerbaijani
Construction, use of Khudaferin, Giz Galasi water facilities regulated from top - Azerbaijan's parliament
President Ilham Aliyev: We’ve once again shown ourselves, our people, whole world that we are a dignified country