Azerbaijani, Russian presidents had phone conversation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and the friendly people of Russia on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Vladimir Putin thanked for the attention and congratulations and congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the holiday.

The heads of state exchanged views on the measures taken to combat the coronavirus and the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in this field.

During the telephone conversation, the sides also discussed the issues relating to further development of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Russia.