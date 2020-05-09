Based on strategic partnership, Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral friendly relations are successfully developing today in all areas (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9
Trend:
The May edition of the influential Russian magazine "Natsionalnaya Oborona" (National Defense) has published an interview with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
The magazine has a wide Russian and international audience of government officials, diplomats, political and military experts, researchers and other specialists.
Latest
Based on strategic partnership, Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral friendly relations are successfully developing today in all areas (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to Azerbaijanis killed in Great Patriotic War (PHOTO)
Mehriban Aliyeva: Our country has made a significant contribution to the historic victory, and this has always evoked a sense of pride and joy in every Azerbaijani
Construction, use of Khudaferin, Giz Galasi water facilities regulated from top - Azerbaijan's parliament