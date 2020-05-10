President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva planted trees on the occasion of national leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth anniversary (FOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have planted trees at a former iodine-bromine plant site in Surakhani district, Baku, on the occasion of national leader Heydar Aliyev’s birth anniversary.
