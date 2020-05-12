FM: Azerbaijan committed to political settlement of Karabakh conflict as soon as possible (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Politics 12 May 2020 16:18 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12

Trend:

Azerbaijan is committed to political settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as soon as possible, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Mammadyarov made the remark at a meeting in the format of video conference with foreign ministers of Commonwealth Independent States (CIS), Trend reports on May 12.

“The realities which are observed today in the world require effective interaction and coordination of efforts of all countries against new challenges and threats to stability and security,” the foreign minister added.

“However, unresolved conflicts in the CIS, in particular the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, do not allow to fully realize the potential for integration within the CIS and are the main obstacle to closer interaction of the CIS member-states against new challenges and threats,” Mammadyarov said.

“The recent statements made by the Armenian leadership show that the Armenian side is doing everything possible to prevent the intensification of the process of peaceful settlement of the conflict, and thereby creates new threats to the regional stability and security,” Mamamdyarov said.

“Azerbaijan is committed to the political settlement of the conflict as soon as possible,” Mammadyarov said. “Moreover, the negotiations cannot last forever. The negotiations must not serve to the continuation and maintaining of the situation that arose as a result of the use of force, occupation and ethnic cleansing.”

“Once again, I would like to remind that in accordance with the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the Charter of Paris and the well-known UN Security Council’s resolutions, Azerbaijan is entitled to restore its territorial integrity by any possible means within the internationally recognized borders,” foreign minister said.

“Of course, the rapid settlement of the conflict, based on the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of Azerbaijan's borders, will strengthen regional and international security, social development and economic cooperation in the region," Mammadyarov added.

