President Aliyev receives Azar Gojayev via video call on his appointment as head of Kalbajar District Executive Authority (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Azar Gojayev via video call, regarding his appointment as head of Kalbajar District Executive Authority, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
Latest
President Aliyev receives Azar Gojayev via video call on his appointment as head of Kalbajar District Executive Authority (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani political expert: Collaboration of Armenian PM's grandfather with Nazis is disgrace for Armenia