Assistant to president: Azerbaijan thoroughly fighting against coronavirus under President Aliyev’s leadership

Azerbaijan is thoroughly fighting against coronavirus under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 13.

“The conducted work in Azerbaijan is highly appreciated by the international community,” he said. “Azerbaijan is being cited as an example for the whole world.”

Hajiyev reminded that the summits of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states and the Non-Aligned Movement were held on the initiative of Azerbaijan's president.

“All this is Azerbaijan’s most important contribution to the international cooperation,” Hajiyev said.