Assistant to president talks Azerbaijan’s assistance to various countries within fight against coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan has rendered and continues to render financial and humanitarian assistance to a number of countries as part of the fight against coronavirus, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on May 13.

“Azerbaijan rendered financial and humanitarian assistance to Hungary, Pakistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and a number of other countries,” assistant to Azerbaijan’s president added. “The work is underway to render assistance to Serbia and Palestinian refugees.”

Hajiyev stressed that all this is important support being rendered by Azerbaijan in the fight against coronavirus at the international level.