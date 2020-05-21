Azerbaijani president receives newly appointed officials via video meeting (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Seymur Orujov regarding his appointment as head of Aghstafa District Executive Authority and Elchin Rzayev regarding his appointment as head of Imishli District Executive Authority.
The meeting was hosted via a video conference. The president addressed the meeting.
