Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi congratulates Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

Deputy Supreme Commander of Armed Forces of the United Arab Emirates, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

“Esteemed Mr. President, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and to your friendly people on the occasion of the national holiday of Azerbaijan, the Republic Day,” the letter said.

“I wish Your Excellency the best of health, happiness, and the friendly people of Azerbaijan progress and prosperity under your wise leadership,” the letter said.