Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on illegal “election” in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) in Azerbaijan voiced a protest regarding holding of illegal, so-called "election" in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the regular violation of the ceasefire by Armenia, Trend reports on May 21 referring to Ombudsman’s office.

“We are deeply concerned that the Armenian armed forces are breaking the ceasefire regime by continuously firing at Azerbaijani positions located on the nameless heights, as well as the settlements where civilians live, at different positions of the front line,” the statement said.

“While ignoring the appeals of the UN, WHO and other international structures in connection with the pandemic, the Armenian government continues to take provocative actions amid the aggressive policy, creating a more dangerous situation in the region,” the statement said. “The continued violation of the ceasefire regime by the Armenian army during the pandemic aggravates the living of people in the conflict zone.”