Azerbaijan's MFA responds to Armenian Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

The Armenian Foreign Ministry calls the show organized in the occupied Azerbaijani lands in connection with the so-called “oath taking ceremony” as the "democratic process", which shows not only the true essence of Armenia as an occupier, but also lack of information about the concept of democracy, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said.

Abdullayeva was commenting the Armenian Foreign Ministry’s statement in connection with the so-called "oath taking ceremony" organized in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports.

"The occupation of the internationally recognized territory of other country, the ethnic cleansing of people there, gross violation of human rights is called aggression in the modern international legal language, rather than democracy," the spokesperson said.

“As for the term “nation”, to which the Armenian Foreign Ministry refers, firstly, the Armenians in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan are the Armenian community living in this region, rather than a nation,” Abdullayeva added.

"Secondly, to talk about the principle of self-determination of peoples, the Armenian Foreign Ministry must first find out what this principle means, read the Helsinki Final Act and only then refer to this principle,” the spokesperson added.

“The fact that the occupying country speaks about peace in its comments is the highest degree of hypocrisy,” the spokesperson said. “A country that wants peace cannot pursue a policy of aggression, a peace-loving country will not impede the negotiation process, and finally, a peace supporter cannot be a big threat to peace."