Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement on illegal “election” in occupied Karabakh (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) in Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva voiced a protest regarding holding of illegal, so-called "election" in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the regular violation of the ceasefire by Armenia, Trend reports on May 21 referring to Ombudsman’s office.

“We are deeply concerned that the Armenian armed forces are breaking the ceasefire regime by continuously firing at Azerbaijani positions located on the nameless heights, as well as the settlements where civilians live, at different positions of the front line,” the statement said.

“While ignoring the appeals of the UN, WHO and other international structures in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Armenian government continues to take provocative actions amid the aggressive policy, creating a more dangerous situation in the region,” the statement said. “The continued violation of the ceasefire regime by the Armenian army during the pandemic aggravates the living of people in the conflict zone.”

“Along with this, the organization of so-called "elections" by Armenia in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan at a time when the world is fighting the COVID-19 infection, and the show called "inauguration" is another clear example of an occupational and destructive policy and support for separatism, as well as a gross violation of international law. The so-called "elections" are completely contrary to the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the norms and principles of international law, have no legal force, resolutely and unequivocally rejected by the international community,” said the document.

Ombudsman called on the international community, in particular, powerful international organizations, to take the necessary steps and immediate measures on releasing from occupation the territories recognized UN, on giving a decent legal assessment of the crimes committed by Armenia in Azerbaijan, on suppressing the violation of international law, and on making efforts on restoration of the fundamental rights and freedoms of compatriots trampled as a result of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.