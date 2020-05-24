First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva extends Ramadan congratulations to the people of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Ramadan.

In a post on her official Instagram account, Mehriban Aliyeva said: "I sincerely congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and world Muslims on the holy Ramadan holiday. May Allah accept your fasting and prayers, and bestow health and happiness on all people, and peace and happy days on our world!"