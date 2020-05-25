Azerbaijani president, first lady view renovation work done on Pirsaat Baba shrine in Shamakhi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the work done as part of the renovation of Pirsaat Baba shrine in the city of Shamakhi.

Assistant to President Anar Alakbarov informed the president and first lady of the reconstruction and repair work carried out here.

The shrine which is under reconstruction on the initiative of President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva, is one of the most visited sacred places in Azerbaijan.

President Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the grave of Pirsaat Baba.