President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at multi-apartment buildings constructed in Shamakhi (FOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have visited a 51-apartment building constructed to improve the housing and living conditions of citizens who live in unfit buildings in the city of Shamakhi.

The head of state and first lady then enquired about conditions created at the newly constructed multi-storey buildings for the earthquake-affected families. They were informed that all conditions were created in 44-and-20 apartment two buildings which were constructed for the earthquake-affected families at the initial stage.