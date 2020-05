President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of orphanage-kindergarten No2 constructed on initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Shamakhi (FOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of the orphanage-kindergarten No2, the construction of which was initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

All conditions were created at the 110-seat kindergarten. All rooms in the kindergarten were supplied with necessary equipment.

A new kindergarten was also inaugurated in Meysari village as part of the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Shamakhi district.