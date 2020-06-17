Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Anti-tank mine explodes in Tartar district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Samir Ali – Trend:

Information about the unpaved road near the front line in Azerbaijan's Tartar district undergoing mortar fire by the Armenian armed forces is false, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on June 17.

The abovementioned rumor was spread on social networks and some websites.

The ministry revealed that an anti-tank mine laid at the depth of more than one meter during the first Karabakh war exploded, damaging the road.

"The operational situation is fully controlled by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces,” said the ministry.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.