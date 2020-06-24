Azerbaijani president, first lady view construction of Ganja State Drama Theatre's new building
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed the construction of a new building of Ganja State Drama Theatre.
The president and first lady were informed of the construction work carried out in the building.
