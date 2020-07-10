Assistant to president: No infected servicemen in Azerbaijani army
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10
Trend:
There are no infected servicemen in the Azerbaijan army, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s president, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.
Hajiyev made the remark at the briefing in the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on July 10.
