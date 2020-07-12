First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva holds phone talk with Honored Artist Bahram Baghirzade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has held a phone talk with Honored Artist Bahram Baghirzade who is receiving treatment from COVID-19.

Mehriban Aliyeva wished the honored artist swift recovery. The First Vice-President praised Azerbaijani doctors` and medical workers` tireless efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and in treatment of patients.

Bahram Baghirzade thanked First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for support and efforts concerning his treatment. Saying he believes in his soonest recovery, Bahram Baghirzade added that he had always felt President Ilham Aliyev`s and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva`s support.

The honored artist was hospitalized with severe complications after catching coronavirus. He is now recovering after receiving intensive care treatment.