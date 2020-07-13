Egyptian media outlets publish Azerbaijani Embassy's statement on recent Armenian provocation (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:05

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

The Egyptian Youm7 and Aldiplomasy online newspapers, and Asiyaelyoum news agency published a statement from the Azerbaijani Embassy in this country regarding provocation committed the day before by Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border (Azerbaijan's Tovuz district), Trend reports on July 13.

According to the appeal, units of the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the ceasefire on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border (Azerbaijan's Tovuz district), opened artillery fire at Azerbaijani positions.

The statement, stressing with reference to the report of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, that Azerbaijan's armed response forced the Armenian armed forced to retreat, expressed condolences in connection with the killed Azerbaijani soldiers who became martyrs.

The statement also provided information on the history and reasons of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

As Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry stated earlier, starting from noon on July 12, units of the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the ceasefire on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border (Azerbaijan's Tovuz district), opened artillery fire at Azerbaijani positions. Azerbaijan's armed response forced the Armenian armed forced to retreat, suffering losses.

Servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, non-commissioned officer, sergeant Vugar Sadigov and senior soldier Elshad Mammadov died holding off an Armenian attack. Despite the efforts of Azerbaijani doctors, a badly wounded serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, soldier Khayyam Dashdemirov has also died.

On the night of July 12-13, tensions continued on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the Tovuz district’s direction.

In the night battles involving artillery, mortars and tanks, Azerbaijani military divisions destroyed the stronghold, artillery installations, equipment and manpower of an Armenian military unit.

During the battles, the senior lieutenant of the Azerbaijani army, Rashid Mahmudov was killed.

Currently, the situation is under the control of Azerbaijani troops.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.