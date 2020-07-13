President Ilham Aliyev: Our servicemen have been avenged and we will continue to do so in future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Our servicemen have been avenged and we will continue to do so in the future, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev addressing the meeting of the Security Council, Trend reports.

“Azerbaijan has recently achieved great success in the international arena. In was on our initiative that summits of international organizations have been held. A special session of the UN General Assembly has been held on our initiative. This proposal was supported by more than 130 countries, and Armenia opposed this initiative and once again humiliated and isolated itself from the world. Today, with its incomprehensible position on the fight against COVID, which is at the top of the world agenda, it attracted the attention of the whole world to its ugly policy yet again. How can it be that at a time when Azerbaijan requires that the whole world unite in this struggle, Armenia opposes it?” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that Armenia is losing almost all its support in the international arena.

“The internal situation is quite tense. Everyone understands now that the promised “prosperity” was just a fantasy, a lie. Of course, the information released by the Armenian authorities about yesterday's incident is another sign of a lie. In their report, they want to shift the responsibility towards Azerbaijan. However, there are no grounds for that, and I want to say again – all independent experts can confirm this – our military post was hit by artillery fire without any reason,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that as a result, Azerbaijani servicemen died.

“They are only strong enough to fire on the civilian population or to suddenly open fire on our military post. They did so and once again revealed their ugly and insidious nature.I want to say again that the enemy received an adequate response yesterday and this night. Our servicemen have been avenged and we will continue to do so in the future. The blood of our servicemen and martyrs does not and will not remain on the ground. We will use every opportunity to defend ourselves and show the enemy its place again,” added President Ilham Aliyev.