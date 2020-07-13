Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani civilian village by using large-caliber howitzer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

The Armenian armed forces fired at Dondar Gushchu village of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district by using D-30 howitzer, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on July 13.

“There were no casualties among rural people as a result of shelling,” the ministry said. “The Azerbaijani armed forces are taking more stringent retaliatory measures against the provocations of the Armenian armed forces.”

Starting from noon on July 12, units of the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, opened artillery fire at Azerbaijani positions.

Azerbaijan's armed response forced the Armenian army to retreat suffering losses.

Azerbaijani personnel, sergeant of military service Vugar Sadigov and corporal Elshad Mammadov, died while repelling the attack of the Armenian armed forces.

Despite the efforts of the Azerbaijani doctors, severely wounded serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Khayyam Dashdemirov also died.

The tension remained in Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on July 12 night.

During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit.

Azerbaijani serviceman, senior lieutenant Rashad Mahmudov was killed during the battles.