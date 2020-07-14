Pakistani MFA: Armenia attempts to hamper peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict with provocative actions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Pakistan strongly condemns the attack by Armenian forces in the direction of Tovuz district of Azerbaijan on the border of the two countries on 12 July 2020, Trend reports citing Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

“The unresolved conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh poses a serious threat to regional peace and security with far-reaching consequences,” said the ministry.

The recent provocative action is manifestation of the Armenian attempt to distract the international community and hamper the ongoing negotiation process for peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, according to the statement.

Pakistan reaffirms its principled position on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reiterates its support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

