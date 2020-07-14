Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani army fully controlling operational situation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Presently, fierce battles are underway in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district, Spokesman for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli told reporters, Trend reports.

“The Armenian armed forces were forced to retreat by suffering huge losses as a result of the Azerbaijani army’s retaliatory strikes,” Dargahli added.

“At the moment, the situation is still extremely tense,” the spokesman added. “The Armenian side is shelling the Azerbaijani settlements.”

“The Azerbaijani army fully controls the operational situation,” the spokesman said. “The Azerbaijani people must be sure that the Azerbaijani army is ready to fulfill any order of the supreme commander-in-chief.”

Starting from July 12 afternoon, while grossly violating the ceasefire regime in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani positions by using artillery.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian forces was struck back while suffering losses.

Azerbaijani personnel sergeant of military service Vugar Sadigov and corporal Elshad Mammadov died while repelling the attack of the Armenian armed forces.

Despite the efforts of the Azerbaijani doctors, severely wounded serviceman of the Azerbaijani army Khayyam Dashdemirov also died.

The tension remained in Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on July 12 night.

During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit.

Azerbaijani serviceman, senior lieutenant Rashad Mahmudov was killed during the battles.