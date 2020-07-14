Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani people's fighting spirit extremely high
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14
Trend:
Soldiers and people in the frontline zone have high fighting spirit, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli told reporters, Trend reports.
Dargahli said that the citizens living at the frontline fully trust the Azerbaijani army.
"The fighting spirit of both servicemen and the people living in the frontline zone is extremely high. Our people believe in the Azerbaijani army. Our army is ready to fulfill any tasks set by the supreme commander," Dargahli said.
Latest
Ambassador: 10-million Azerbaijan can't wait 30 years for 2.5-million Armenia to withdraw its troops
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia's military, combat equipment, reserves in depths of defense destroyed (VIDEO)
UN Secretary-General calls for immediate steps to de-escalate situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Pakistani MFA: Armenia attempts to hamper peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict with provocative actions
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia seeks to involve military-political organizations, member of which it is, into Karabakh conflict (VIDEO)