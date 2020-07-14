Fierce fighting in direction of Tovuz region continuing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

On the night of July 13-14 and in the morning, fierce fighting continued on the site of the Tovuz region of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

As a result of retaliatory measures taken by Azerbaijani units during the fighting in the direction of the Tovuz region, Armenia, suffering numerous losses, was forced to retreat.

Major General Major General Polad Hashimov had heroically died being on the forward defense line.

The following servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army also died in repelling an enemy attack:

- Colonel Mirzoyev Ilgar Anzor;

- Major Ahmadov Namig Hajan;

- Major Novruzov Anar Gulverdi;

- Warrant officer Zeynalli Ilgar Ayaz;

- Warrant officer Babayev Yashar Vasif;

- Non-commissioned officer, soldier Mustafazadeh Elchin Arif.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses condolences to the families of the deceased servicemen and wishes them patience. May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace!

There are also wounded servicemen. They immediately received medical aid, and nothing threatens their life.