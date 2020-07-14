Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office makes statement on Armenia’s provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office has made a statement on Armenia’s provocation against Azerbaijan, Trend reports on July 14.

The statement said that starting from noon of July 12, 2020, the units of the Armenian armed forces grossly violated the ceasefire in order to seize the Azerbaijani positions in the Tovuz district direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, and in order to aggravate the situation, they carried out a military provocation using heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, mortars and other artillery installations, trying to go on the offensive.

It was stated that the war crimes of the Armenian soldiers against the civilian population of Azerbaijan are currently recorded by the investigation team operating at the event place.

Based on these facts, the Military Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan initiated criminal cases under the Criminal Code’s relevant articles. Intensive investigative measures are ongoing to collect relevant evidence of crimes against humanity committed by Armenian soldiers.

In order to ensure accountability and punishment of the armed forces of Armenia who committed war crimes, appropriate measures will be taken within the international law.

As earlier reported, Aghdam village resident Aziz Azizov was killed July 14, 2020 as a result of an attack of Armenia's armed forces. Azizov was killed as a result of artillery fire by the Armenian armed forces.

Starting from noon on July 12, units of the armed forces of Armenia, grossly violating the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, opened artillery fire at Azerbaijani positions.

Azerbaijan's armed response forced the Armenian army to retreat suffering losses.

The tensions in Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border continued July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, bombshells, vehicles and servicemen on the territory of the Armenia’s military unit.

Servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, non-commissioned officer, sergeant Vugar Sadigov and senior soldier Elshad Mammadov died in holding off an Armenian attack. Despite the efforts of Azerbaijani doctors, a badly wounded serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, soldier Khayyam Dashdamirov also died.

On the night of July 12-13, tensions continued on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border in the Tovuz district’s direction.

In the night battles involving artillery, mortars and tanks, Azerbaijani military divisions destroyed the stronghold, artillery installations, automotive equipment and manpower of the Armenian military unit.

During the battles, the senior lieutenant of the Azerbaijani army Rashid Mahmudov was killed.

On the night of July 13-14, fierce battles also took place on the territory of the Tovuz district. Major General Polad Gashimov, Colonel Ilgar Mirzoyev, Major Namig Ahmadov, Major Anar Novruzov, Ensign Ilgar Zeynalli, Ensign Yashar Babayev, non-commissioned officer, soldier Elchin Mustafazadeh have died heroically.