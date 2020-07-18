President Ilham Aliyev: Successful operation of Azerbaijani army inspired our public

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18

The successful operation of our army, the results we achieved and the military victory have naturally inspired the Azerbaijani public, inspired our public, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socio-economic development in the first quarter of 2020 and future objectives, Trend reports.

“As I said, the letters addressed to me express full support for our work. Yesterday, a group of patriotic people went to Martyrs Alley to express their attitude to this, their support for the Azerbaijani army and for me as Commander-in-Chief. I welcome this patriotic step. I was informed that these people covered a long distance on foot and on the way to Martyrs Alley chanted patriotic slogans – about me, about our army, our people, about Karabakh. This shows once again that on difficult days the Azerbaijani people can be together. It was yet another picture demonstrating the unity between the people and government. Unfortunately, after these people came to Martyrs Alley, some provocative groups apparently also blended with them, having learned about it from somewhere. Their identities are being established now,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He noted that these provocative groups committed hooliganism there, attempted to disrupt public order and resisted the police.

“I instructed bodies of internal affairs to ensure that people reach Martyrs Alley, to protect their safety, regulate traffic because in many cases people moved along the road. Yesterday evening, I gave all these instructions to Minister of Internal Affairs Vilayat Eyvazov. At the same time, I said: be vigilant because it is possible that some provocative forces and those who do not like us, representatives of the “fifth column”, traitors may commit some kind of provocation there. Because unpleasant incidents sometime do occur at such mass events, including those not organized in advance. Therefore, along the way to Martyrs Alley, police officers performed their official duty with dignity,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state pointed out that when people gathered in Martyrs Alley, order was also fully ensured.

“But I want to say again, a group of provocateurs tried to cast a shadow on this wonderful and noble deed, to commit illegal actions. Naturally, internal affairs bodies very quickly put an end to their actions. Currently, their identities are being established. All of them will be held accountable, not a single person – I said it this morning – will be able to evade responsibility. Of course, they will receive the punishment they deserve within the framework of the law if they are sentenced to this punishment by court. We ask the public for assistance in identifying these people. In order to fully establish these provocateurs, I also ask the patriotic people who gathered there yesterday to inform us if they know someone who got into the video footage, tried to organize riots, so that we could find them all and punish,” said President Ilham Aliyev.