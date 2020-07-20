Azerbaijanis hold protest action in front of UN headquarters (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

Azerbaijanis held a protest action in front of the UN headquarters, in connection with the recent military provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces in Azerbaijani Tovuz district's direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Trend reports on July 20 referring to Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with the Diaspora.

Representatives of Turkish societies, along with members of Azerbaijani Diaspora participated in the action, organized by the Coordination Council of Switzerland Azerbaijanis and the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Switzerland.

The Council’s Coordinator Akbar Ganja, Chairman of the International Union of Democrats in Switzerland Murat Shahin, President of the International Union for Human Rights and Development Ender Demirtash took part in the event as well.

"Being the Turkic people, we will continue to be together with the Azerbaijani brothers. We once again declare this to the whole world," Shahin said.

The speakers called on the UN to create a mission to investigate the provocations and attacks of Armenia, and the world community to take measures against the aggressive policy of Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.