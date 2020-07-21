Assistant to Azerbaijani president meets with reps of intelligentsia, public figures (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Assistant to the Azerbaijani president Anar Alakbarov met with a number of representatives of the intelligentsia and public figures at the Heydar Aliyev Center, Trend reports on July 21.

During the meeting, the work carried out in the country and further steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the latest developments and escalation of tension in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border and other issues were discussed.