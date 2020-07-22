Azerbaijani FM holds phone talks with Sec-Gen of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council), Baghdad Amreyev on July 21, 2020, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Amreyev congratulated Bayramov on his appointment as minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wished him success in his future endeavors. Bayramov thanked Secretary General for congratulations.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkic Council and exchanged views on future prospects of this cooperation.

Amreyev praised the active role of Azerbaijan within Turkic Council and its contribution to the activity of the organization and expressed confidence that cooperation with Azerbaijan will be further developed.

Bayramov informed secretary general about the military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border and the ongoing tense situation in the region.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister thanked secretary general for the fair statement based on the norms and principles of international law, made on behalf of the Turkic Council on the recent military provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces.