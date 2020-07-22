Assistant to Azerbaijan's president: Armenia wants to create new hotbed of conflict in region (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

It is now more than 30 years that Armenia’s military aggression, the war unleashed by Armenia against Azerbaijan continues, Assistant to Azerbaijan's president, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said in an interview with France 24 TV channel, Trend reports on July 22.

“Recent border incident is not just a sporadic act that happened on the border of the two countries, it is simply continuation of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev said. “Armenia wants to create a new hotbed of conflict in the region.”