Azerbaijanis hold rally as sign of protest in France (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Azerbaijanis living in France held a rally as a sign of protest against Armenia’s latest provocations, Trend reports on July 22.

During the rally, Azerbaijanis with the Azerbaijani state flags in their hands chanted patriotic slogans.

The purpose of the rally was to draw the attention of the French public to the realities in connection with the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as to expose the Armenian lies.

