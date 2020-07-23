Azerbaijan's MFA issues statement regarding Armenians’ provocations abroad (UPDATE)

Details added, first version published on 14:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has issued a statement in connection with the provocations of the Armenians in foreign countries, Trend reports on July 23 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“The Armenian radical forces have taken very aggressive provocative actions over the past week against the Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad, as well as peaceful demonstrators during the rallies held in foreign countries by members of Azerbaijani communities in connection with the military provocation, launched by the Armenian armed forces on July 12 in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border,” the statement said.

“Armenian provocations committed in front of the buildings of the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan in France, the UK, Sweden, Poland, Australia, the US, the Netherlands, Belgium, as well as against Azerbaijani demonstrators who peacefully expressed their views in these countries, along with the content of elements of vandalism and terror, persecuting the purpose of deliberately causing damage to members of the Azerbaijani communities, diplomats and their property are marked by acts that include a crime,” noted the statement.

“This vandalism by radical Armenian forces is nothing new either for Azerbaijan or for other countries that have faced Armenian terrorism. In 1970-1980, ASALA and other Armenian terrorist organizations killed more than 70 people and carried out over 235 terrorist attacks in 22 countries, during which 24 Turkish diplomats were killed. After the declaration of independence in 1991, in order to realize its territorial claims to Azerbaijan, Armenia made terrorism its state policy, and during the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent regions of Azerbaijan in various parts of the country, it used terrorist methods.”

“We strongly condemn the hate-based criminal actions of Armenian radicals against Azerbaijani diplomats, as well as members of Azerbaijani communities in these countries, and expect a responsible approach to their responsibilities from the structures responsible for preventing such provocations in the respective countries, said the MFA’s statement.

According to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, the host country is responsible for ensuring protection of diplomatic missions from any interference or damage, as well as for preventing any encroachments on a diplomat, his personality, freedom and honor.

“Turning to friendly countries, the Azerbaijani side calls on to strengthen the protection of the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, to pay more attention to strengthening the immunity and security of diplomats, as well as the security of our compatriots,” the statement added.

The Azerbaijani side demands that the law enforcement agencies of the respective countries investigate the acts of vandalism committed by radical Armenian forces and give a proper legal assessment of their criminal acts, the statement said.

“The process of investigations and obtaining information on the results will be monitored through our respective diplomatic missions. The public will be regularly informed about the progress and results of investigations,” the MFA’s statement said.

“The Azerbaijani state is always close to our compatriots. Our diplomatic missions have been instructed to provide all appropriate assistance to our compatriots, including the provision of legal assistance if necessary," the statement added.