Azerbaijan's ANAMA neutralizes artillery shell launched by Armenians in Tovuz direction (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Special operational group of Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and employees of the police department of Tovuz district have arrived into the Dondar Gushchu village of Tovuz, Trend reports referring to the agency on July 23.

ANAM has examined the area where an artillery shell launched by the Armenian armed forces fell, as a result of several days of heavy ceasefire violations by Armenia on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

The area was сordoned off by the police. As a result of the carried out operation, a 122-mm artillery shell (OF-56-1) was located by the agency specialists, and neutralized on the spot.

No other dangerous objects and devices were found in the area.

Following continuous ceasefire violations of Armenia's armed forces, the country launched another military provocation against Azerbaijan on July 12. Grossly violating the ceasefire regime, Armenian armed forces opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district.

As a result of the appropriate measures, the Armenian armed forces were silenced. The tensions continued on the border, July 12 night. During the night battles, by using artillery, mortars and tanks, the Azerbaijani armed forces destroyed a stronghold, army vehicles.

As a result of the shelling, many houses in the Tovuz district's border villages were damaged.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.