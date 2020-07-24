Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO)

Politics 24 July 2020 19:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has addressed fellow compatriots in connection with the recent events in Los Angeles and the capitals of some European countries.

“Dear fellow compatriots! The recent events in Los Angeles and the capitals of some European countries have angered millions of Azerbaijanis, including myself,” said the message posted on Mehriban Aliyeva’s official page on Instagram, Trend reports on July 24.

“The peaceful and patriotic actions of Azerbaijanis in support of their homeland, pre-agreed with relevant government agencies of respective countries, were met with physical violence, aggression and inhuman hatred by members of the Armenian diaspora,” the message said.

“Well-prepared and trained provocateurs took advantage of their large numbers to attack and injure peaceful protesters,” the message said. “In a number of cases, aggressive Armenian groups attacked Azerbaijanis who could not resist the outnumbering enraged crowd.”

“The decades of hatred and the ideology of phobia of Azerbaijan are bearing fruit – some Armenians throw stones at peaceful Azerbaijani protesters in the center of world capitals, while others fire heavy artillery at the homes of Azerbaijani citizens,” the message said.

“There have been many instances of such crimes against the Azerbaijani people in history,” the message said. “Suffice it to recall the massacre of the peaceful Azerbaijani population of the city of Khojaly by Armenian armed forces in the early hours of February 26, 1992. Those tragic events have been recognized as an act of genocide by more than 10 states and condemned at the level of international organizations.”

“On that bloody night, militants armed to the teeth killed 613 people with particular cruelty, 421 civilians were tortured and humiliated, 1,275 people were missing or taken prisoner, and the city itself was almost completely burned out,” the message said.

“As a result of the received gunshot wounds, more than a thousand civilians became disabled,” the message said. “Among those killed were 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly.”

“Eight families were completely destroyed, 25 children lost both parents and 130 lost one of them,” the message said. “Fifty-six people were burned alive.”

“The murder by Armenian aggressors of two-year-old Zahra Guliyeva, who died together with her grandmother in the aftermath of shelling of the Alkhanli village of Fuzuli district on 4 July 2017, is just as indicative,” the message said. “Or the killing on 14 July 2020 of Aziz Azizov, a 76-year-old peaceful resident of Tovuz district who died as a result of artillery shelling of civilian targets by the Armenian armed forces.”

“For more than 30 years now, the Armenian agitprop, not without the help of the large diaspora, has been conducting frenzied anti-Azerbaijani propaganda in an effort to justify these cruel crimes,” the message said. “It is no secret that the absolute majority of slanderous campaigns against our country are also inspired and financed by the Armenian diaspora.”

“The degree of hatred and aggression goes off scale so much that some of its representatives decide to commit lawlessness and outrage in the capitals of Western countries that consider themselves the cradle of democracy,” the message said.

“How else can one explain the fact that stones are thrown at the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and peaceful demonstrators are injured in the political center of the united Europe, in Brussels? the message said.

“The gruesome footage of violence and vandalism from Los Angeles, Brussels and other cities, showing the true face of our opponents, arouses not only legitimate outrage but also well-founded questions,” the message said.

“Why do the law enforcement agencies of these countries allow the impudent gangster groups to commit such atrocities? How can one turn a blind eye eyes to these crimes? the message said.

“On behalf of millions of Azerbaijanis around the world, I call on the law enforcement agencies of the United States, Belgium and other states to conduct a thorough investigation into these events, give them an appropriate legal assessment and bring all those responsible to justice, because evil must be punished,” the message said.

“I also call on numerous non-governmental organizations, including Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights is their mission, to give a fair assessment to these events,” the message said.

“For some reason, we are not hearing from them yet,” the message said. “I do hope that these organizations are principled enough to move away from the policy of double standards and make statements based on facts.”

“Dear brothers and sisters! The incident clearly demonstrates how serious a threat to the peaceful Azerbaijani population is posed by Armenia’s aggressive policy,” the message said. “Under such circumstances, it is our duty to convey this truth to the world community.”

“Our task is to unite and persistently demand from all platforms a fair investigation into the recent acts of violence and to bring those responsible to book,” the message said.

“Every voice matters! I call upon the Azerbaijanis of the whole world to act together, to unite the full potential of our diaspora in order to repulse the outrageous enemy,” the message said.

“But at the same time, we must remember that we cannot be like barbarians and bandits who are driven by cave hatred and intolerance,” the message said. “Our struggle should be conducted exclusively within the legal framework.”

“I want to thank everyone who has raised their voice these days and raised the flag of Azerbaijan in cities around the world,” the message said.

“And let no-one doubt, no provocations can ever force us to deviate from the true path,” the message said. “We are millions, but we have a common goal – the defense of the Motherland, the restoration of its territorial integrity and historical justice.”

“Because Karabakh is Azerbaijan. And an exclamation mark! the message said.

Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions appeal to world community, int'l organizations (UPDATE)
Heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions appeal to world community, int'l organizations (UPDATE)
Exploitation of natural resources on Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia should be on agenda of world community
Exploitation of natural resources on Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia should be on agenda of world community
Heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions appeal to world community, int'l organizations
Heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions appeal to world community, int'l organizations
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO) Politics 19:42
ADB to financially support Azerbaijan in combating COVID-19 Finance 18:16
Azerbaijan discloses data on fees in insurance market from January through June 2020 Finance 18:16
Ukraine-based Corum to supply its substations to Kazakhstan’s ferrochrome producer Business 18:15
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery to buy batteries via tender Tenders 18:13
Railway cargo transportation from Estonia to Azerbaijan drops Transport 18:12
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Iran may create joint multimodal transport corridor Transport 18:12
Mexican economy shrinks further in May to darken recovery prospects Other News 18:10
Program to support ventures experiencing problems with sales developed in Kazakhstan Business 18:08
Azerbaijani ministry: OPEC+ agreement allows regulating daily oil production during 2 years Oil&Gas 18:03
Azerbaijan's import of jet fuel from Turkey for 2019 revealed Oil&Gas 18:01
Uzbekistan's exports of textile products slightly increases during 1H2020 Business 17:52
Georgia plans to export olive soap Business 17:41
Azerbaijani energy minister: Last segment of Southern Gas Corridor under completion Oil&Gas 17:20
Azerbaijani energy minister talks volume of hydrocarbons produced from ACG Oil&Gas 17:17
Branch of Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens tender for industrial safety expertise Tenders 17:12
Putin: Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border very sensitive for Russia Politics 17:07
Azerbaijan increases import of Turkish clothes Business 17:06
Azerbaijani Expressbank’s net profit increases Finance 17:05
UNDP in Turkmenistan opens tender to design website, mobile application Tenders 17:04
Azerbaijan confirms 573 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:02
Azerbaijan continues to export high technologies despite COVID-19 ICT 16:57
Exploitation of natural resources on Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia should be on agenda of world community Economy 16:42
Cargo transportation along Azerbaijan-Latvia route increases Transport 16:32
Iraq grows import of Turkish steel Business 16:19
Cargo transportation along Azerbaijan-Belarus route increases Transport 16:19
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy sockets via tender Tenders 16:12
Azerbaijani Express Bank reveals its assets for 2Q2020 Finance 16:02
Kazakhstan to hold auction for Waste to Energy plant construction Oil&Gas 15:58
Russia's leading research institute talks COVID-19 impact on Turkmenistan's oil gas sector Oil&Gas 15:56
Iran's handmade carpet sales decline Business 15:52
Russia to resume international flights from start of August Russia 15:49
Global trade hit by restrictions during COVID-19 crisis - WTO Europe 15:33
Russia's leading research institute: Gas exports remains main revenue source for Turkmen budget Oil&Gas 15:27
Heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions appeal to world community, int'l organizations Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:21
Loans volume allocated in Kazakhstan's rural areas revealed Finance 15:13
Press-conference held in Stockholm in connection with Armenia’s provocations Politics 15:09
Azerbaijan establishes three new business associations Economy 15:08
Kazakhstan's export to UK down twofold Business 14:45
Elin Suleymanov meets with members of Azerbaijani community in US (PHOTO) Politics 14:43
BSTDB reveals portfolio of signed operations in Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 14:39
Azerbaijani tour operators get opportunity to sell tickets for flights to Istanbul Society 14:38
Unauthorized rally of Armenians in front of Azerbaijani embassy in Belgium fails (PHOTO) Politics 14:38
BSTDB to explore opportunities to finance ‘downstream’ operations in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:38
Mineral water exports from Georgia to Azerbaijan decline Business 14:36
Turkish Northern Plywood Mil to establish wood processing in North Kazakhstan Business 14:33
BSTDB will readily use its experience in renewable energy projects for benefit of Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:33
Uzbekistan expanding its local internet infrastructure ICT 14:25
Britain to extend COVID relief measures for insurance consumers Europe 14:23
Cargo transportation by Azerbaijani Railways to Lithuania slumps Transport 14:15
Uzbekistan may join Federation of Asia Pacific Retailers Association Business 14:13
SOCAR Turkey’s petroleum products exports revealed Oil&Gas 14:04
Global roll-out of green concrete ECOPact Society 14:03
Russian company supplies pipes to Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13:55
LAPD investigating assaults by Armenians against peaceful Azerbaijanis as hate crimes Politics 13:49
Germany's share in Azerbaijan's total import volume increases Transport 13:47
Belavia extends suspension of flights to Turkmenistan Transport 13:46
Turkish media outlets: Hagia Sophia officially starts functioning as mosque Turkey 13:44
Kazakhstan's monetary base increases month-on-month Finance 13:43
Turkish government: Armenian ASALA primarily poses danger to West Turkey 13:41
Kazakhstan increases agricultural output country-wide Business 13:02
Kazakhstan’s measures to soften COVID-blow to somewhat make up for GDP slump Business 13:01
China's daily passenger flights rebound to 80% of pre-COVID levels Other News 12:56
Uzbek Kapitalbank tops country's Bank Activity Index ranking Finance 12:46
British Airways-owner IAG boosted by 750 million pounds deal with American Express Europe 12:44
EU to deliver COVID-19 tests to Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 12:42
Israeli cybersecurity co CyCognito raises $30m Israel 12:40
Central Bank of Uzbekistan updates its forecast of economic growth Finance 12:25
Kazakh uranium producing company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 12:24
Uzbekistan starts exports of protective masks to France Business 12:23
Kazakhstan's revenue from maritime passenger transportation down Transport 12:21
Georgia's Galt&Taggart predicts domestic tourism spending in 2H2020 Finance 12:14
Turkmenistan, UK may expand co-op in environmental sphere Turkmenistan 12:13
Azerbaijani oil prices rise Oil&Gas 12:10
TAP moves back offshore bio-constructions Oil&Gas 12:02
EU executive says Airbus move should settle WTO dispute with U.S. Europe 11:59
Iran's MFA: Azerbaijani investors should have effective presence in Iran Economy 11:57
Equinor expects oil market volatility to continue going forward Oil&Gas 11:53
Turkmenistan to update its rolling stock with new wagons from Russia Transport 11:52
Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund reveals half-year sales via auctions Finance 11:48
Uzbekistan preparing to kickstart sales of locally assembled Volkswagen vehicles Transport 11:48
Turkmen agricultural supplier aims to expand production Business 11:41
South Korea says daily coronavirus cases may top 100, driven by imported infections Other News 11:34
Gold price increases in Azerbaijan Finance 11:33
Benetton family investment firm to cut stake in Cellnex to 13% Europe 11:26
World Bank to participate in number of wide-scale projects of Uzbekistan Business 11:23
Uzbekistan to allocate funds for development of horticulture Business 11:23
US Ambassador talks evidence of LA provocations done by aggressive Armenian demonstrators Politics 11:02
Baku Higher Oil School to host webinar on ‘Online Education and Knowledge Assessment: Challenges and Opportunities’ Society 11:00
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia tries to pose threat to Azerbaijan’s strategic energy projects (VIDEO) Politics 10:58
WB participating in modernization of Uzbek agricultural sector Finance 10:55
EU economics commissioner sees recovery fund payment in second half of 2021 Europe 10:44
Azerbaijani currency rates forJuly 24 Finance 10:35
Kazakhstan's import of Tajik-made goods drops Business 10:33
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company to buy electric equipment via tender Tenders 10:31
UK retail sales jump by nearly 14% in June Europe 10:27
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 45 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:24
Azerbaijani MFA: Pashinyan personally responsible for tension in region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:22
US ambassador summoned to Azerbaijan's MFA Politics 10:21
Uzbekistan's official reserves reach highest level Finance 10:10
All news