Azerbaijani FM holds videoconference with heads of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25
Trend:
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a videoconference with the heads of delegations and consulates of Azerbaijan in the US and some European countries in connection with the fact that in the recent days radical Armenians have been committing highly aggressive and provocative actions against members of local Azerbaijani communities, as well as diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan in a number of foreign countries
The meeting was attended by Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov.
Latest
Energy minister: Expanded introduction of renewable energy sources - priority of Azerbaijan's energy policy
Azerbaijani first VP: I call on Freedom House, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, organizations declaring that protection of human rights - their mission, to give fair assessment to events (PHOTO)
Exploitation of natural resources on Azerbaijani territories occupied by Armenia should be on agenda of world community